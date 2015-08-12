FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog requires Reckitt to license K-Y brand for 8 yrs
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 12, 2015 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

UK watchdog requires Reckitt to license K-Y brand for 8 yrs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog on Wednesday said consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser must license the K-Y brand in Britain to a third party for eight years, to assuage concerns about competition arising from its proposed purchase of the brand from Johnson & Johnson.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the purchase of K-Y personal lubricants by the owner of the Durex brand could lead to a “substantial lessening in competition making customers ... worse off due to higher prices”.

The eight-year period is aimed at giving competitors time to develop a new brand to rival Reckitt’s Durex range.

Reporting by Martinne Geller in London, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.