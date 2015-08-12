UK watchdog requires Reckitt to license K-Y brand for 8 yrs

LONDON, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog on Wednesday said consumer goods maker Reckitt Benckiser must license the K-Y brand in Britain to a third party for eight years, to assuage concerns about competition arising from its proposed purchase of the brand from Johnson & Johnson.

The Competition and Markets Authority said the purchase of K-Y personal lubricants by the owner of the Durex brand could lead to a “substantial lessening in competition making customers ... worse off due to higher prices”.

The eight-year period is aimed at giving competitors time to develop a new brand to rival Reckitt’s Durex range.