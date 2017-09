Aug 12 (Reuters) - Euronext:

* AMF announced date of August 17 for squeeze-out of Henri Maire shares

* Henri Maire shares will be delisted from Euronext Paris on August 17

* Squeeze-out aims shares not tendered to the simplified purchase public offer representing 1.72 pct of the capital and the voting rights of Henri Maire Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)