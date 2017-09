BRIEF-SAF Tehnika Q4 2014/2015 net profit down at EUR 276,584

Aug. 12(Reuters) - SAF Tehnika :

* Q4 2014/2015 consolidated net turnover 3.22 million euros ($3.60 million), down 7 pct versus year ago

* Q4 2014/2015 net profit 276,584 euros versus 707,527 euros year ago

* Q4 2014/2015 EBITDA 407,207 euros versus 819,577 euros year ago

* Says due to the intense competitive pressure, the board of SAF Tehnika cannot provide certain prognosis for sales figures and operational results

Source text - bit.ly/1J4feeN

Further company coverage: