BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek revises FY 2015 guidance

* Said on Wednesday following the developments in CCI’s international markets in the first half of the year, we found it necessary to revise our 2015 guidance
* Maintains expectation for Turkey volume to grow at low single digits in FY 2015
* Revises expects international operations to grow at mid single digits, and consequently consolidated volume to grow at mid-single digits in FY 2015
* Expects net sales revenue growth to be ahead of volume growth
* Expects flat to slight contraction in consolidated EBITDA margin, compared to 2014
