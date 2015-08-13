FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek revises FY 2015 guidance
August 13, 2015 / 8:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Coca-Cola Icecek revises FY 2015 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Içecek A.S. :

* Said on Wednesday following the developments in CCI’s international markets in the first half of the year, we found it necessary to revise our 2015 guidance

* Maintains expectation for Turkey volume to grow at low single digits in FY 2015

* Revises expects international operations to grow at mid single digits, and consequently consolidated volume to grow at mid-single digits in FY 2015

* Expects net sales revenue growth to be ahead of volume growth

* Expects flat to slight contraction in consolidated EBITDA margin, compared to 2014

