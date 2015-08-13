FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MSI Bioscience to conduct reverse merger with Florida X Corp
#IT Services & Consulting
August 13, 2015 / 10:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-MSI Bioscience to conduct reverse merger with Florida X Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - MSI Bioscience SA (in process of changing name to Jantar Development SA) :

* Said on Wednesday it signed an annex to its investor agreement under reverse merger plan announced on Jan. 13, 2015

* Plans to buy 100 percent of Florida X Corp, based in the US

* Previously intended to buy 100 percent of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.

* Following transaction, Florida X Corp will be listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange through MSI Bioscience SA

* Reverse merger transaction is expected to be closed in few weeks time

* Change in terms of transaction is due to company’s shift in business strategy

* Florida X Corp is real estate investment company, operating in Florida, US

