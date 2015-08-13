BRIEF-MSI Bioscience to conduct reverse merger with Florida X Corp

Aug 13 (Reuters) - MSI Bioscience SA (in process of changing name to Jantar Development SA) :
* Said on Wednesday it signed an annex to its investor agreement under reverse merger plan announced on Jan. 13, 2015
* Plans to buy 100 percent of Florida X Corp, based in the US
* Previously intended to buy 100 percent of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.
* Following transaction, Florida X Corp will be listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange through MSI Bioscience SA
* Reverse merger transaction is expected to be closed in few weeks time
* Change in terms of transaction is due to company’s shift in business strategy
* Florida X Corp is real estate investment company, operating in Florida, US
