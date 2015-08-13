FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clean Technologies to conduct reverse merger with MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 13, 2015 / 10:30 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clean Technologies to conduct reverse merger with MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Clean Technologies SA :

* Said on Wednesday it revoked its agreement to buy 100 percent of Florida Investments X Corp, signed under reverse merger announced on March 31, 2015

* Plans to buy instead 100 percent of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o., for 8.1 million zlotys ($2.15 million)

* MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. will be listed on NewConnect market of Warsaw Stock Exchange

* Change in reverse merger transaction is due to company’s shift of business strategy

* MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. is an affiliate of Verisante Technology Inc, based in Canada

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7628 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.