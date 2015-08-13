BRIEF-Clean Technologies to conduct reverse merger with MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o.

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Clean Technologies SA :
* Said on Wednesday it revoked its agreement to buy 100 percent of Florida Investments X Corp, signed under reverse merger announced on March 31, 2015
* Plans to buy instead 100 percent of MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o., for 8.1 million zlotys ($2.15 million)
* MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. will be listed on NewConnect market of Warsaw Stock Exchange
* Change in reverse merger transaction is due to company’s shift of business strategy
* MSI Bioscience Sp. z o.o. is an affiliate of Verisante Technology Inc, based in Canada
$1 = 3.7628 zlotys