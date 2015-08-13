FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NN Group: Solvency II standard solvency ratio is around 200 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Aug 13 (Reuters) - **Dutch insurer NN Group solvency ratio around 200 percent according to standard Solvency II rules, company says.

**Shares of Dutch peers Delta Lloyd and Aegon have fallen sharply this week on worse-than-expected guidance on Solvency II, using internal models.

**All three Dutch insurers are negotiating internal models for Solvency II models with the Netherlands’ central bank.

**NN Group has not published figures for its solvency under its internal Solvency II model.

**ABN Amro analyst says NN Group is far better capitalized than Dutch peers, company faces no issue from Solvency II.

**NN Shares down 1.3 percent at 28.51 euros on Thursday. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
