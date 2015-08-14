FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. FY adjusted EBIT improves to about 445 mln euros
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
August 14, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. FY adjusted EBIT improves to about 445 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. :

* Grows substantially and increases profitability

* FY group sales rise to about 5.8 billion euros ($6.47 million), up by 9 percent

* FY adjusted EBIT improves to about 445 million euros, up by 12 percent, adjusted EBIT margin increases to 7.6 percent

* For financial year 2015/2016, HELLA Group plans to grow sales and EBIT in middle to high single-digit percentage range Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8965 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

