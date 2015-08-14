FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-OTP Bank sees lower 2015 profit, higher Ukraine risk costs
#Financials
August 14, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OTP Bank sees lower 2015 profit, higher Ukraine risk costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt

* Hungary’s OTP Bank expects hefty risk provisioning in Ukraine in the rest of this year as the economy remains vulnerable -Deputy CEO Bencsik

* Expects 2015 net profit, calculated without one-offs, to be somewhat lower than HUF 118 billion in 2014 -Deputy CEO

* OTP’s current 72 percent loan-to-deposit ratio is not ideal for profit making, should be somewhere around 100 percent long term - Deputy CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
