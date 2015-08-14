BUZZ-Oil producers and service providers: pain again

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments)

** Oil producers and oilfield service providers down as U.S. crude oil prices fell below $42 a barrel after new build in U.S. stockpiles put global glut back in focus

** U.S. crude last down 16 cents at $42.07 a barrel. Brent futures were trading at $49.33 barrel

** Oil support services down 1-2 pct, BG, Royal Dutch Shell down 0.4-0.8 pct while BP and Tullow Oil fall 1.1 pct

** Weir Group top loser on the FTSE-100, down 1.5 pct, after Liberum cuts PT and keeps its sell rating

** Liberum analyst Jack O‘Brien says co’s high-margin aftermarket rev from its minerals division at risk from further customer deferrals and falling order intake

** Oil services company Petrofac falls 1 pct while Amec Foster Wheeler sheds 1.1 pct

** FTSE 350 Oil & Gas Financial index down about 1 pct, with Hunting leading the decline

** Stoxx 600 Oil & Gas index falls 0.7 pct with Seadrill down 2.7 pct and among the heaviest decliners across major European shares (RM: aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)