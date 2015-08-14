BRIEF-Lotus Bakeries acquires 67 pct of Natural Balance Foods

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Lotus Bakeries NV :

* Lotus Bakeries and founders of Natural Balance Foods announce strategic partnership in wholefood snacking

* Natural Balance Foods is a British wholefood company

* Lotus has acquired just over 67 pct of the shares of Natural Balance Foods from the external, nonactive investors, whereas the founders have kept most of their shares

* Price paid represents a multiple of c1.8x the expected current year net sales

Source text: bit.ly/1PplFtY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)