* Said on Friday that it reported Q1 revenue of 109,535 zlotys ($29,038.20)versus 143,203 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 operating loss of 77,495 zlotys versus loss of 186,145 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss was 80,365 zlotys versus loss of 190,448 zlotys a year ago

