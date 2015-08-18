FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Shares in division Imtech Traffic & Infra sold to RCPT Beheer
#Bankruptcy News
August 18, 2015 / 6:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Shares in division Imtech Traffic & Infra sold to RCPT Beheer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Royal Imtech NV :

* With approval of trustees of Royal Imtech, banks have sold shares in division Imtech Traffic & Infra - excluding Belgian activities which are part of this division

* Shares in division Imtech Traffic & Infra sold to RCPT Beheer B.V., owned by Egeria

* This transaction secures the employment of 1,965 (of which 994 in the Netherlands) of the in total 2,093 employees of this division

* Out of the purchase price the three Dutch banks will pay 500,000 euros ($552,800) for immediate IT costs of Imtech

* The transactions realized bring significant benefits to the trade creditors of Imtech

* As a result of the sale of the divisions, payments to trade creditors are secured

* Trustees are hopeful that in cooperation with the banks several parts of the Division Imtech Benelux, can also be transferred to new owners soon Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
