Aug 18 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank A/S

* Q2 net interest income 1,513 million Danish crowns ($224.28 million) versus 1,325 million crowns last year and 1,501 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll

* Q2 pre-tax profit 1,301 crowns versus 2,385 million crowns last year and 978 million seen in a Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7460 Danish crowns) (Reporting By Teis Jensen)