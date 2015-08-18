BRIEF-WSE suspends trading of companies until publication of their Q2 2015 reports

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Abpol Company Polska SA, Agtes SA, Artefe SA, Baumal Group SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej , Colomedica SA, Depend SA, GC Investment SA w upadlosci ukladowej, Geoinvent SA , Good Idea SA, Kampa SA, Korporacja Budowlana Kopahaus SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej , Lauren Peso Polska SA, Loyd SA, Nicolas Games SA, PCZ SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej , Playmakers SA, Vedia SA, Weglopex Holding SA, Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA and Uboat-Line SA until the day after companies publish their financial reports for Q2 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1MzE3lE

bit.ly/1K3imsc

Further company coverage: