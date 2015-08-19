FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Milestone Medical completes interim analysis of clinical trials for its epidural instrument
#Healthcare
August 19, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Milestone Medical completes interim analysis of clinical trials for its epidural instrument

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Milestone Medical SA :

* Said it completed the interim analysis of the COMPASS Study, a randomized, controlled, parallel group, multi center, pivotal study to assess the safety and effectiveness of the epidural space verification with the CompuFlo Epidural Computer Controlled System

* The interim analysis of the COMPASS Study achieved the goal set by the FDA IDE Investigational Plan

* The clinical trial for the epidural instrument has reached an enrolment of 200 patients and will be completed later this year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

