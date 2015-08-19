BRIEF-Codere modifies various points of its refinancing agreement

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Codere SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with every company in the group, underwriters, original shareholders and more than 91 percent of holders of bonds denominated both in euro and US dollars to modify some aspects of lock-up agreement

* The date by which the restructuring should be implemented is now Dec. 31, with an extension option until March 31, 2016

* The new loan agreement will be granted in the form of private bonds (new private senior bonds) for the amount of 200 million euros ($221 million), previously it was to be 253 million euros

* Existing bondholders may participate in the issuance of new private senior bonds only if they also participate in the new issuance of bonds of 200 million euros in cash

* New bond issue in cash will be part of the joint new bond issuance of 675 million euros (200 million euros in cash and 475 million euros related to existing bonds swap)

* The new private senior bonds and the new bonds in cash will be denominated in US dollars

