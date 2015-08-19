FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Codere modifies various points of its refinancing agreement
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Casinos & Gaming
August 19, 2015 / 7:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Codere modifies various points of its refinancing agreement

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Codere SA :

* Said on Tuesday it had signed an agreement with every company in the group, underwriters, original shareholders and more than 91 percent of holders of bonds denominated both in euro and US dollars to modify some aspects of lock-up agreement

* The date by which the restructuring should be implemented is now Dec. 31, with an extension option until March 31, 2016

* The new loan agreement will be granted in the form of private bonds (new private senior bonds) for the amount of 200 million euros ($221 million), previously it was to be 253 million euros

* Existing bondholders may participate in the issuance of new private senior bonds only if they also participate in the new issuance of bonds of 200 million euros in cash

* New bond issue in cash will be part of the joint new bond issuance of 675 million euros (200 million euros in cash and 475 million euros related to existing bonds swap)

* The new private senior bonds and the new bonds in cash will be denominated in US dollars

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9039 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.