BRIEF-Herantis Pharma H1 net loss increases to EUR 13.6 million
#Healthcare
August 19, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Herantis Pharma H1 net loss increases to EUR 13.6 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Herantis Pharma Oyj :

* H1 revenue 1,200 euros ($1,328.16) versus 0.0 euros year ago

* H1 loss for period 13.6 million euros versus loss 2.4 million euros year ago

* Financial position is expected to be positive at end of period

* Says intends to submit clinical trial applications to regulatory authorities by end of 2015

* Says aims at obtaining clinical trial approvals for Lymfactin by end of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9035 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
