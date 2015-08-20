BRIEF-MNI estimates H1 net profit at no less than 14.4 mln zlotys

Aug 20 (Reuters) - MNI SA :

* Said on Wednesday it estimates H1 net sales to be no less than 81.5 million zlotys ($21.7 million) versus 92.7 million zlotys a year ago

* Estimates H1 operating profit to be no less than 14.1 million zlotys versus 8.8 million zlotys a year ago

* Estimates H1 net profit at no less than 14.4 million zlotys compared to 1.3 million zlotys in 2014

* Estimates H1 EBITDA at no less than 34.8 million zlotys compared to 31.2 million zlotys in 2014

