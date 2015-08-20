FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sportech H1 rev 51 mln stg
#Casinos & Gaming
August 20, 2015 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sportech H1 rev 51 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Sportech Plc :

* Racing and digital EBITDA up £0.3m to £4.1m driven by successful implementation of Quantum Tote to overhaul Betfred’s UK Totepool systems

* H1 revenue 51 million stg versus 52.6 million stg year ago

* £8.1m pre-tax profit from disposal of SNG, Igaming joint venture in New Jersey

* H1 EBITDA down £1.3m to £11.0m

* H1 statutory profit before tax up by £7.1m to £7.9m (excluding 2014 gain from Spot Ball VAT claim which was subsequently reversed) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

