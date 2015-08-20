FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Two of Seat Pagine Gialle shareholders request meeting to discuss on removal of members of board
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Publishing
August 20, 2015 / 12:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Two of Seat Pagine Gialle shareholders request meeting to discuss on removal of members of board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Seat Pagine Gialle SpA :

* Said on Wednesday it received a request to convene its ordinary shareholder’s meeting from shareholders GoldenTree Asset Management LP (GoldenTree) and Avenue Europe International Management LP (Avenue)

* Shareholders GoldenTree and Avenue intend to discuss the removal of the members of the board of directors and the appointment of the board of directors and chairman

* The board of directors will convene in the next few days to adopt the subsequent decisions, following which the call for a meeting will be made known to the public

* GoldenTree Asset is the asset manager of certain funds and accounts, including GoldenTree Asset Manager Lux Srl, that holds 27.42 pct of the company’s ordinary share capital

* Avenue is the advisor of certain accounts and funds, including GL Europe Luxembourg Srl, that holds 24.85 pct of the company’s ordinary share capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.