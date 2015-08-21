FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Krzysztof Konopka decreases stake in Novina to 16.35 pct
August 21, 2015 / 6:30 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-Krzysztof Konopka decreases stake in Novina to 16.35 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21(Reuters) - Novina SA :

* Said on Thursday Krzysztof Konopka decreases stake in the company to 16.35 percent from 39.35 percent via several transactions

* Sold 20,984 shares on June 18 in open market transaction

* Bought 4,215 shares on June 19; 25,800 shares on June 22 and 200 shares on June 23, in open market transactions

* Sold 897,960 shares at an average price of 1.25 zloty per share on August 19, via five privately negotiated transactions

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

