BRIEF-Krzysztof Konopka decreases stake in Novina to 16.35 pct

* Said on Thursday Krzysztof Konopka decreases stake in the company to 16.35 percent from 39.35 percent via several transactions

* Sold 20,984 shares on June 18 in open market transaction

* Bought 4,215 shares on June 19; 25,800 shares on June 22 and 200 shares on June 23, in open market transactions

* Sold 897,960 shares at an average price of 1.25 zloty per share on August 19, via five privately negotiated transactions

