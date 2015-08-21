FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two pilots killed when helicopter comes down on Saudi-Yemen border-coalition
August 21, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

Two pilots killed when helicopter comes down on Saudi-Yemen border-coalition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Two pilots in the Saudi-led coalition were killed when their Apache helicopter came down on the border with Yemen on Friday, the coalition said.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the coalition said it was investigating the cause of the crash, which took place in Saudi Arabia’s border province of Jizan.

Yemen’s Saba news agency, run by the Houthi movement, said Houthi forces had shot down a Saudi Apache helicopter in Jizan.

The coalition named the two pilots as Ali Bin Mohammed Al Qarni and Nasser bin Mohammed Al Harthy.

Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Angus MacSwan

