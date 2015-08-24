FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TiGenix says Cx601 meets primary endpoint in pivotal Phase III trial
#Healthcare
August 24, 2015 / 5:26 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-TiGenix says Cx601 meets primary endpoint in pivotal Phase III trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tigenix NV :

* Said on Sunday Cx601 met its primary endpoint in pivotal Phase III trial

* A single injection of Cx601 was statistically superior to placebo in achieving combined remission at week 24 of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn`s disease patients with inadequate response to previous therapies, including anti-TNFs

* More than 50 percent of patients treated with Cx601 achieved combined remission at week 24

* A higher number of Cx601-treated patients had their fistulas closed by week 6

* The results confirm the favourable safety and tolerability profile of Cx601

* These positive data allow for European filing in the first quarter of 2016 and moving forward in the US with the SPA-approved pivotal study

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
