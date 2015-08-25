BRIEF-PBG reaches agreement with creditors

Aug 25 (Reuters) - PBG SA w upadlosci ukladowej :

* The creditors who hold 2.52 billion zlotys ($686.1 million) of the company’s liabilities, equal to 94.61 pct of all the liabilities whose owners were entitled to vote, agreed to the company’s arrangement proposals published on April 29

* The agreement concerns PBG’s restructuring under its bankruptcy with possibility of creditors’ agreement proceedings conducted by Poznan Court, Poland

