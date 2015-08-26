FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Topsil Semiconductor raises 2015 EBITDA outlook, compensation higher than expected
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
August 26, 2015 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Topsil Semiconductor raises 2015 EBITDA outlook, compensation higher than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Said on Tuesday had concluded an agreement with its third-party contractor regarding financial compensation as a result of the settlement of the customer complaint case from 2014

* Said compensation will be higher than expected and is expected to have a favourable impact on EBITDA of about 4 million Danish crowns in 2015

* For 2015, revenue growth is still expected to be in the range of 0-5 pct, while the guidance for EBITDA is increased from 10 million - 20 million Norwegian crowns ($1.2 million-$2.4 million) to 14 million - 24 million crowns

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 8.2424 Norwegian crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.