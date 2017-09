Aug 26 (Reuters) - Boomerang SA :

* Said on Tuesday that on Aug. 21 Argentum Capital LLC sold 55,014,940 series B shares of Boomerang representing 82.12 percent stake

* Currently Argentum Capital LLC holds 486,173 series A shares (0.72 percent stake) of Boomerang

* Veniti SA bought 55,014,940 series B shares of Boomerang representing 82.12 percent stake

* Prior the transaction Veniti did not hold any company’s shares

