BRIEF-Tiscali H1 net loss shrinks to 2.0 million euros
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 26, 2015 / 8:51 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tiscali H1 net loss shrinks to 2.0 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Tiscali SpA :

* Reported on Tuesday H1 net loss of 2.0 million euros ($2.29 million) versus loss of 5.7 million euros a year ago

* H1 revenue of 103.8 million euros versus 106.7 million euros a year ago

* Total active customers at 574,800, up 5.5 percent year on year

* Board approved the merger draft for the incorporation of Aria Italy SpA in Tiscali

* Aria Italy shareholders to own a 40.81 percent stake in Tiscali

* Says it is expected that the completion of the merger will enable Tiscali to have the financial resources to proceed with the reimbursement of Facility A1 expiring Nov. 30 in the amount of 42.4 million euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
