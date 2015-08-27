BRIEF-Rostelecom, Russian Space Systems to develop geo-information systems

Aug 27(Reuters) - Rostelecom :

* Said on Wednesday Russian Space Systems and Rostelecom have agreed to cooperate in developing and promoting geo-information - analytical products to corporate, government and retail consumers

* Within the framework of the agreement, Rostelecom plans to provide services of the telecommunications and computing infrastructure for the collection, storage and processing of spatial data, including those obtained from satellites of remote sensing of Russian orbital group, as well as to expand opportunities offered to corporate and government clients of geo-information platforms

* Said also it has signed a memorandum with Russian Space Systems on the establishment of the association of promotion of the industrial internet National Consortium of Industrial Internet

* The association is being created to assist implementation of industrial internet technologies, as well as to secure cross-sector integration of solutions in the field of industrial internet

Source text - bit.ly/1IjfbGO, bit.ly/1hgRWHL

