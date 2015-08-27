FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Soprano Q2 operating result from continuing operations swings to profit EUR 0.1 mln
August 27, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Soprano Q2 operating result from continuing operations swings to profit EUR 0.1 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects the third bullet point to say “2015 revenue to be better than in 2014” not “2015 revenue to be better than in 2015”)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Soprano Oyj :

* Q2 revenue from continuing operations 5.6 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 6.4 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit continuing operations 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago

* Says has reasons to expect 2015 results to be good

* Sees 2015 revenue to be better than in 2014 and operating result to be positive

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8807 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

