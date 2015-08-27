CORRECTED-BRIEF-Soprano Q2 operating result from continuing operations swings to profit EUR 0.1 mln

(Corrects the third bullet point to say “2015 revenue to be better than in 2014” not “2015 revenue to be better than in 2015”)

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Soprano Oyj :

* Q2 revenue from continuing operations 5.6 million euros ($6.4 million) versus 6.4 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit continuing operations 0.1 million euros versus loss 0.9 million euros year ago

* Says has reasons to expect 2015 results to be good

* Sees 2015 revenue to be better than in 2014 and operating result to be positive

