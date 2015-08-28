FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nanobiotix cash balance at June 30 amounts to 25 mln euros
#Healthcare
August 28, 2015 / 5:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nanobiotix cash balance at June 30 amounts to 25 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

August 28(Reuters) - Nanobiotix SA :

* Reported on Thursday H1 total revenue of 1.7 million euros ($1.9 million) versus 1.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 loss after tax is 7.8 million euros (H1 2014: loss of 4.1 million euros) in line with expectations

* Cash balance at June 30 amounted to 25 million euros (compared to 27 million euros a year ago)

* Says it expects during H2 2015 to launch first clinical trial in the US for patients with high risk prostate cancer and will continue to prepare for the future commercialization of the company’s lead product NBTXR3

Source text: bit.ly/1MS6zxl

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8887 euros Gdynia Newsroom

