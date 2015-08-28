FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Rosinter Restaurants Holding H1 net result turns to loss of RUB 375.7 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 28, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Rosinter Restaurants Holding H1 net result turns to loss of RUB 375.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28(Reuters) - Rosinter Restaurants Holding PJSC :

* H1 same-store sales down 10.5 pct versus year ago

* H1 consolidated net operating revenue 3.74 billion roubles ($55.72 million) versus 4.52 billion roubles year ago

* H1 net loss 375.7 million roubles versus profit of 57.4 million roubles year ago

* H1 revenue 3.81 billion roubles versus 4.70 billion roubles year ago

* H1 EBITDA before impairment and write-offs 55.8 million roubles versus 422.5 million roubles year ago

* Says net debt decreased by 3.0 pct in H1 2015 when

* compared with the corresponding figures as of Dec. 31, 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1JADqkM

Further company coverage:

$1 = 67.1200 roubles Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
