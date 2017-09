Aug 28 (Reuters) - Grindeks AS :

* H1 group net sales 43.8 million euros ($49.17 million) up by 3.1 million euros or 8 percent in comparison to H1 2014

* H1 group’s net profit, attributable to shareholders of parent company 3.2 million euros, up by 0.4 million euros or 14 percent in comparison to H1 2014

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)