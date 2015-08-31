BRIEF-EMS Chemie publishes definitive H1 report - net income up 0.5 pct at CHF 185 mln

Aug 31 (Reuters) - EMS-Chemie Holding AG :
* Definitive half-year report contains no significant deviations from the provisional report
* Due to currency effects, H1 consolidated net sales revenue dropped 3.3 pct to 966 million Swiss francs ($1.01 billion)
* H1 net operating income (EBIT) increased by 5.3 pct to 226 million Swiss francs, EBITDA increased by 4.0 pct to 251 million Swiss francs
* H1 net income was 185 million Swiss francs which is 0.5 pct above the previous year
$1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs