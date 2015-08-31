FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EMS Chemie publishes definitive H1 report - net income up 0.5 pct at CHF 185 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
August 31, 2015 / 5:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EMS Chemie publishes definitive H1 report - net income up 0.5 pct at CHF 185 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - EMS-Chemie Holding AG :

* Definitive half-year report contains no significant deviations from the provisional report

* Due to currency effects, H1 consolidated net sales revenue dropped 3.3 pct to 966 million Swiss francs ($1.01 billion)

* H1 net operating income (EBIT) increased by 5.3 pct to 226 million Swiss francs, EBITDA increased by 4.0 pct to 251 million Swiss francs

* H1 net income was 185 million Swiss francs which is 0.5 pct above the previous year

Source text - bit.ly/1KWmwOE

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.9587 Swiss francs Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
