BRIEF-EMS Chemie publishes definitive H1 report - net income up 0.5 pct at CHF 185 mln

Aug 31 (Reuters) - EMS-Chemie Holding AG :

* Definitive half-year report contains no significant deviations from the provisional report

* Due to currency effects, H1 consolidated net sales revenue dropped 3.3 pct to 966 million Swiss francs ($1.01 billion)

* H1 net operating income (EBIT) increased by 5.3 pct to 226 million Swiss francs, EBITDA increased by 4.0 pct to 251 million Swiss francs

* H1 net income was 185 million Swiss francs which is 0.5 pct above the previous year

Source text - bit.ly/1KWmwOE

