BRIEF-ISRA VISION 9-month revenue up 9 pct at EUR 76.4 mln
#Software
August 31, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ISRA VISION 9-month revenue up 9 pct at EUR 76.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - ISRA VISION AG :

* Revenue increase of 11 percent in quarter (3 months); plus 9 percent in 9-month period to 76.4 million euros ($85.85 million)(9 months 13/14: 69.8 million euros)

* 9-month EBT grow by 10 percent to 14.1 million euros (9 months 13/14: 12.8 million euros)

* Is actively preparing for medium-term targeted revenue dimension of 150 million euros

* Continues forecasted growth course; strategy is the key in challenging market environment

* Revenue increase in lower double-digit percentage range for current financial year is expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8899 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

