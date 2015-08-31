BRIEF-Tele Polska Holding lowers its FY 2015 financial forecast

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tele Polska Holding SA :
* Said on Saturday it adjusted its FY 2015 financial forecast
* Sees now FY 2015 net sales of 273 million zlotys ($72.60 million) versus 364.5 million zlotys previously forecasted
* Sees now FY 2015 net profit of 10 million zlotys versus 14.3 million zlotys previously forecasted
* Sees now FY 2015 EBITDA of 18 million zlotys versus 29.7 million zlotys previously forecasted
