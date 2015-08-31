FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tele Polska Holding lowers its FY 2015 financial forecast
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 31, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Tele Polska Holding lowers its FY 2015 financial forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Tele Polska Holding SA :

* Said on Saturday it adjusted its FY 2015 financial forecast

* Sees now FY 2015 net sales of 273 million zlotys ($72.60 million) versus 364.5 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Sees now FY 2015 net profit of 10 million zlotys versus 14.3 million zlotys previously forecasted

* Sees now FY 2015 EBITDA of 18 million zlotys versus 29.7 million zlotys previously forecasted

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7602 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

