FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Juventus signs 7 mln-euro agreement for temporary disposal of Kingsley Coman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 31, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Juventus signs 7 mln-euro agreement for temporary disposal of Kingsley Coman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Reported on Sunday it signed an agreement with FC Bayern Muenchen AG for temporary disposal until June 30, 2017, of the registration rights of the player Kingsley Coman for a consideration of 7 million euros ($7.84 million)

* Agreement envisages option right for Bayern Muenchen, to be exercised within April 30, 2017, for the definitive acquisition of the player at a price of 21 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8925 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.