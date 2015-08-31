BRIEF-Juventus signs 7 mln-euro agreement for temporary disposal of Kingsley Coman

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Reported on Sunday it signed an agreement with FC Bayern Muenchen AG for temporary disposal until June 30, 2017, of the registration rights of the player Kingsley Coman for a consideration of 7 million euros ($7.84 million)

* Agreement envisages option right for Bayern Muenchen, to be exercised within April 30, 2017, for the definitive acquisition of the player at a price of 21 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK

Further company coverage: