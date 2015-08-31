BRIEF-Greenshoe option on Piteco shares partially exercised

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Piteco SpA :

* Said on Friday that global coordinator Banca Popolare di Vicenza partially exercised the greenshoe option on 345,000 shares for the acquisition of 109,500 shares, corresponding to 24.09 percent of the maximum greenshoe option amount

* Price for the Greenshoe option exercise was the same as the placement price, corresponding to 3.30 euros per share

* Free float now amounts to 16.83 percent

