CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Greenshoe option on Piteco shares partially exercised
#Corrections News
September 7, 2015 / 5:41 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Greenshoe option on Piteco shares partially exercised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates number of shares on which the greenshoe option was exercized to 342,500 from 345,000. Precises that Banca Popolare di Vicenza acquired 112,000 shares and not 109,500 as announced before. The acquired shares correspond to 24.64 pct of the maximum greenshoe option amount and not 24.09 pct. Updates free float figure to 16.82 pct from 16.83 pct. The company updated its own statement.)

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Piteco SpA :

* Said on Friday that global coordinator Banca Popolare di Vicenza partially exercised the greenshoe option on 342,500 shares for the acquisition of 112,000 shares, corresponding to 24.64 percent of the maximum greenshoe option amount

* Price for the Greenshoe option exercise was the same as the placement price, corresponding to 3.30 euros per share

* Free float now amounts to 16.82 percent

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8921 euros Gdynia Newsroom

