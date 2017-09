Aug 31 (Reuters) - Vilkyskiu Pienine AB :

* H1 consolidated unaudited sales revenue 39.1 million euros ($43.87 million), down 30 pct versus year ago

* H1 consolidated unaudited net profit 294,000 euros vs 1.1 million euros year ago

* Sales revenues in H1 decreased because of fall in dairy product prices on global market, decrease in demand and subsequent embargo introduced by Russian Federation Source text for Eikon:

