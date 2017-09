Aug 31 (Reuters) - Rokiskio Suris AB

* H1 consolidated non-audited sales 101.1 million euros ($113.20 million), down 21.79 percent compared to the same period last year

* H1 consolidated net profit 992,000 euros, down 23.04 percent year ago compared to the same period last year

