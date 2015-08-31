FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-D'Ieteren H1 operating income rises to 124.9 million euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 31, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-D'Ieteren H1 operating income rises to 124.9 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - D‘Ieteren SA :

* H1 consolidated sales amounted to 3,230.3 million euros ($3.62 billion), up 8.6 percent compared with first half of 2014

* H1 operating income reached 124.9 million euros (97.3 million euros in H1 2014)

* H1 group’s share in net result stands at 83.7 million euros (65.9 million euros in H1 2014)

* Says now anticipates a 20-25 percent increase in consolidated result before tax, group’s share based on current exchange rates

Source text: bit.ly/1JGZEGg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

