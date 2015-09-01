FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GPW signs letter of intent concerning its property assets
September 1, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GPW signs letter of intent concerning its property assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA (GPW SA) :

* Signs a non-binidng letter of intent with MS TFI SA, a unit of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ) and Centrum Bankowo-Finansowym Nowy Swiat SA, to work together on the optimalisation of GPW’s property assets

* As a part of the optimalisation, the companies will analyse the possibility of sale by GPW of 24.79 pct of Centrum Gieldowe SA, the property owned separately by GPW within CG, GPW’s share in CG and plots of land on which CG is situated

* The above would be sold to CGSA, or other member of the MS TFI Group, and would be combined with signing by GPW a long-term lease agreement for space within Centrum Gieldowe

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
