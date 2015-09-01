BRIEF-Juventus FC buys Anderson Hernanes for 11 million euros

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Said on Monday that it has reached an agreement with FC Internazionale SpA for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Anderson Hernanes for a consideration of 11 million euros ($12.41 million)

* Agreement envisages a premium of up to 2 million euros on achieving given sports performances before June 30, 2018

* Signed a three year contract of employment with Anderson Hernanes

