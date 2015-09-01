FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 1, 2015 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Juventus FC signs three free player loan agreements with Olympique de Marseille

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Juventus FC SpA :

* Said on Monday that it finalised three agreements with Olympique de Marseille SASP

* First agreement is for the free loan until June 30, 2016, of the registration rights of player Mario Lemina

* For a consideration of 0.5 million euros ($564,350.00), to be paid on or before Sept. 30, 2015, the agreement provides Juventus the option right, to be exercised within April 30, 2016, for the definitive acquisition of player Mario Lemina at a price of 9.5 million euros

* Second agreement is for the free loan until June 30, 2016, of the registration rights of player Mauricio Anibal Isla

* The agreement also provides Olympique de Marseille the option right, to be exercised within May 30, 2016, for the definitive acquisition of player Mauricio Anibal Isla at a price of 7 million euros

* Third agreement is for the free loan until June 30, 2016, of the registration rights of player Paolo De Ceglie

Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8860 euros Gdynia Newsroom

