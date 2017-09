BRIEF-Testa H1 net profit down at 34.1 million euros

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Testa Inmuebles en Renta SA :

* Said on Monday H1 revenue 79.9 million euros ($90.0 million)versus 81.2 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit 34.1 million euros versus 34.9 million euros year ago

* H1 EBITDA 68.5 million euros versus 70.3 million euros year ago

* Net financial debt 1.47 billion euros at end of June versus 1.71 billion euros at end of Dec. 2014

* Net asset value according to EPRA (EPRA NAV) 1.71 billion euros at end of June

