BRIEF-Scottish Salmon Q2 EBITDA down at 4.3 million pounds

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Scottish Salmon Company PLC :
* Said on Monday, Q2 revenue 31.2 million pounds ($47.91 million) versus 33.8 million pounds year ago
* Q2 EBITDA 4.3 million pounds versus 6.7 million pounds year ago
* Q2 harvest volume 7,349 tonnes versus 8,027 tonnes year ago
* Due to changed market conditions and biological challenges, is reviewing its annual forecast and anticipates previous volume guidance will be revised downwards by about 10 pct
