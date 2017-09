LISBON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Novo Banco announced on Monday:

* First-half loss of 251.9 million euros.

* Provisions reached 271.6 million euros in the period.

* Net interest income was 214.7 million euros.

* Deposits continued to rise, to 28.944 billion euros in June versus 26.626 billion euros in December.

* Novo Banco is the ‘good bank’ carved out of the collapse of Banco Espirito Santo. The government is in the process of selling it.