CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Veniti sells all shares, Midven Capital raises stake to 30.08 pct in Boomerang
September 3, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-OFFICIAL-BRIEF-Veniti sells all shares, Midven Capital raises stake to 30.08 pct in Boomerang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects stake owned by Midven Capital Ltd after transaction to 30.08 pct from 29.66 pct in the headline and the first bullet. Corrects stake owned by Midven Capital Ltd prior to the transaction to 0.81 pct from 0.38 pct in the first bullet. The company corrected its own statement.)

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Boomerang SA :

* Midven Capital Ltd. increases its stake in Boomerang to 30.08 pct from 0.81 pct

* Midven Capital bought 19,614,384 series B shares

* The amount of money paid for the shares has not been disclosed

* Veniti SA sold 55,014,940 of the company’s shares

* At present, Veniti does not hold any of Boomerang’s shares

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

