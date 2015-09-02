FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Mewa changes name and announces share capital changes
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apparel & Accessories
September 2, 2015 / 6:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF- Mewa changes name and announces share capital changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Polymetal SA (formerly Mewa SA) :

* Said on Tuesday that it changes name to Polymetal SA

* Consolidates series F and G shares of the nominal price 1.06 zlotys each into a new series H shares of the nominal value of 25.44 zlotys and reduces its number of shares to 3,618,049 shares from 86,833,176

* Takrit Limited, based in Cyprus, acquires 904,512 of the company’s new series I shares of the issue price of 25.44 zlotys

* Following the capital increase via issuance of the series I shares, Polymetal’s capital amounts to 115,053,952 zlotys ($30.6 million) divided into 4,522,561 shares

* Additionally the company signed and agreement to buy 230,108 of Takrit’s bonds for the total issue price of 23,010,800 zlotys

* The bonds bear a 4 pct interest rate and are due on Aug. 31, 2017

Source text for Eikon: and and and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.7664 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.